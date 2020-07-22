Spain's Industry Minister says it is up to Iberia, Air Europa to move on with merger

FILE PHOTO: Air Europa Boeing 737-86Q plane EC-III approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Industry minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday that IAG member Iberia and Spain’s Air Europa should look into the advantages and disadvantages of their plan to merge that was announced before coronavirus-hit airlines worldwide.

“It is up to them to assess pros and cons (...) we will accompany them”, she said.

In June, the Chief Executive Officer of International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) said in an interview with newspaper El Pais that the company was reviewing its planned 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) acquisition of Air Europa because of the harsh economic climate caused by COVID-19.