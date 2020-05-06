World News
May 6, 2020 / 6:07 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Iceland close to full recovery from virus outbreak says government

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland has all but eliminated the coronavirus outbreak as 97% of infected patients have recovered and only two new cases have been confirmed in the last week, the Icelandic government said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have been pleasantly surprised to see a very fast deceleration of the pandemic in Iceland. However, it is extremely important to remain vigilant and minimize the risk of a renewed outbreak,” said the country’s chief epidemiologist, Thorolfur Gudnason.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Sandra Maler

