Iceland to ease restrictions on international arrivals

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland expects to start easing restrictions for visitors arriving from overseas no later than June 15, the government said on Tuesday.

Under a plan still being developed by the authorities, travellers would be given a choice between a test for COVID-19 upon arrival in Iceland or a two-week quarantine, it said.

“Iceland’s strategy of large-scale testing, tracing and isolating have proven effective so far,” Tourism Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir said in a statement.

Iceland has reported only three new COVID-19 infections so far in May.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Gareth Jones

