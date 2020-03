FILE PHOTO: Actor Idris Elba arrives for the world premiere of the movie "Cats" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Elba, a star of “Avengers: Infinity War,” said in a Twitter posting that he had no symptoms so far but was isolating himself from others.