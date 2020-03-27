IMF's Georgieva tells CNBC - No way to get to strong recovery without containment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday underscored the importance of strong containment measures to get control of the coronavirus pandemic, and to lay the groundwork for a strong recovery in 2021.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC that the global community was coming together to respond to the crisis with strong fiscal measures, and the response had been greater than during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

But she warned against stepping away from containment efforts too soon, adding, “There is no way to come to a strong recovery without strong containment.”