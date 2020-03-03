World News
March 3, 2020 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

IMF, World Bank to hold virtual spring meetings due to coronavirus: joint statement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Tuesday said they will adopt a “virtual format” for their Spring Meetings in April instead of convening in Washington, given concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The institutions’ Spring Meetings, scheduled this year for April 17-19, usually bring some 10,000 government officials, journalists, business people and civil society representatives from across the globe to a tightly packed, two-block area of downtown Washington, DC, that houses their headquarters.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below