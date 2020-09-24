Global economic outlook 'somewhat less dire' than expected: IMF

FILE PHOTO: Restaurant seats stand empty in Covent Garden in London, Britain March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The global economic outlook is not quite as dark as expected even just three months ago, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday, citing better than anticipated economic data from China and other advanced economies.

However, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters the overall global outlook remained challenging as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on many economic sectors.

The situation remained “precarious” in many developing countries and emerging markets other than China, he said, noting that the IMF was also concerned about rising debt levels.