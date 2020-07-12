World News
July 12, 2020 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, state minister says

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday, a day after her father-in-law and top Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek said they were infected with the virus.

Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet Aishwarya and her daughter had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It was not clear whether they had been admitted to hospital, as Amitabh and Abhishek were on Saturday, when they said they had mild symptoms.

Reporting by Nupur Anand; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by William Mallard

