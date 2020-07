FILE PHOTO: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan leaves after attending the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani, the daughter of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and been moved to hospital, the actor said in a tweet late on Saturday.

"I have tested COVID positive ... shifted to hospital ... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the 77-year-old actor said in the tweet bit.ly/38UkPWQ.