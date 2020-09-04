Health News
September 4, 2020 / 4:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

India coronavirus infections near 4 million, closes in on Brazil

2 Min Read

Security guards wearing face shields and masks stand outside a train at a Delhi Metro station ahead of the restart of its operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, health ministry datashowed on Friday, as it closes in on Brazil as the world’s second-most affected nation from the virus.

Asia’s worst-hit country is now just around 60,000 cases behind Brazil, which has around 4 million confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally. The United States is the worst affected nation, with more than 6 million cases.

India has logged the world’s largest daily caseload every day for almost a month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government pushes to open up the economy to prevent further damage from the pandemic.

Its economy performed worst in the April-June quarter among major economies globally, as the pandemic crippled businesses and forced India’s 1.3 billion people to stay indoors for a majority of the quarter.

However, deaths in India from COVID-19 have remained relatively low. The ministry said on Friday 1,096 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 68,472.

Globally, 863,863​ have died from the disease, out of a total caseload of 26.15 million.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below