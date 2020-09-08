World News
September 8, 2020 / 4:47 AM / a few seconds ago

India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.

The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill

