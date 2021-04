People sit on the promenade at Marine Drive, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 96,982 new coronavirus infections overnight, taking the overall tally of cases to 12.7 million, data from health ministry showed on Tuesday.

The country reported 446 deaths, taking the total to 165,547, data showed.

India’s caseload is the third-highest globally behind the United States and Brazil.