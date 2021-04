FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 131,968 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167,642.

With an overall tally at 13.06 million, India’s overall caseload was the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.