World News
August 24, 2020 / 4:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's coronavirus cases surge to 3.1 million

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a police officer for a rapid antigen test at a special testing center for Gujarat Police, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave - RC2KFI99MXDW/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and the United States globally.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 836, taking the total to 57,542.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill

