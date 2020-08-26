World News
August 26, 2020 / 4:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's coronavirus cases top 3.2 million

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face shield exercises on a treadmill inside a health centre at a club after it was reopened when authorities eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

The world’s second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world’s highest single-day caseload consistently since August 7, a Reuters tally showed.

Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1,059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59,449.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

