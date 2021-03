Health workers and a relative carry the body of a man, who died due to COVID-19, from an ambulance to a crematorium in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported 212 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the most since early January, while infections jumped by 46,951, the highest since early November.

Total deaths have now swelled to 159,967 and infections to 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.