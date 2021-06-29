Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

J&J decides not to conduct trials in India for its COVID-19 vaccine - ET

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Corrects to remove extraneous words in first paragraph)

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson will not be undertaking local trials for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.

While J&J had sought approval for conducting bridging trials in the country, the U.S.-based drugmaker said it wouldn't have to do that now since India has scrapped that requirement, according to the report. (bit.ly/3h2x358)

The company is exploring how to accelerate the availability of its vaccine in India, the Economic Times said.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

