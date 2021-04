FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the evolving coronavirus situation with U.S. President Joe Biden, the government said in a tweet.

Modi discussed smooth and efficient supply chains of COVID-19 vaccines’ raw materials and medicines with his U.S. counterpart.