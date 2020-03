FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Modi said in a televised address.

India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.