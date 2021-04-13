Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after import relaxation

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.

“We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines,” a Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

“We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government’s immunisation program.”