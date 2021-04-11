India bans exports of anti-viral drug Remdesivir as COVID-19 cases surge

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Sunday it had banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients after a record spike in COVID-19 cases sent demand surging.

“In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Seven Indian companies have licensed the drug from Gilead Sciences, with an installed capacity of about 3.9 million units per month.