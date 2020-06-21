India gives Hetero Labs approval to make Gilead's COVID-19 drug

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - India’s drug regulator has given Hetero Labs the green light to manufacture and market its generic version of Gilead Science’s experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical company said on Sunday.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at 5,000 to 6,000 rupees ($66-$79) for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said.

India's Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) has also received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to manufacture and market the drug, according to a report bit.ly/2AVcs0y in Indian Express.

Cipla and DGCI were not immediately available for comment.

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) signed non-exclusive licensing pacts last month with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of its COVID-19 treatment.

The pacts allow Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS), Cipla, Hetero Labs, Mylan NV (MYL.O) and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd FERO.PSX to make and sell the drug in 127 countries.