India waives import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

FILE PHOTO: An ampule of Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Ulrich Perrey/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has waived import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir until Oct. 31, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as infections surge to record highs and lead to a shortage of the anti-viral medicine.

The government has also waived import duties on Beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in the manufacture of Remdesivir as well as Remdesivir injections.

India on Tuesday reported its worst daily death toll of the pandemic and has large parts of the country under lockdown in an effort to counter an accelerating second wave of infections.