Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute appeals to Biden to lift embargo on raw material exports

FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, on Friday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift an embargo on U.S. exports of raw materials that is hurting its production of COVID-19 shots.

“Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up,” SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

SII is making the AstraZeneca shot for the world and will soon start producing the Novavax vaccine.