Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
India

No change to India's two-dose schedule for AstraZeneca vaccine - govt adviser

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will stick to its schedule of giving two doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, a senior government adviser said on Tuesday.

“India’s Covishield schedule is of two doses... there is no change and Covaxin is also for two doses,” government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference.

Mixing of vaccines is not a protocol and research is currently being conducted on this, he added.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Manas Mishra; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up