Workers load sacks of spices onto a truck at a wholesale market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday 60,471 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.57 million, while total fatalities are at 377,031, the data showed. India added 2,726 deaths overnight.