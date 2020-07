FILE PHOTO: People are seen inside a care centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said on Thursday.

India also reported 1,129 deaths for Wednesday, taking the death toll to 29,861. India has the third-highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.