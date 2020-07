FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes swab from a man for a rapid antigen test to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a check-up point on a bus terminal in Ahmedabad, India, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cases of novel coronavirus crossed the million mark, the health ministry data showed on Friday, as infections spread out into the smaller towns and the countryside following the lifting of a vast lockdown.

Only the United States and Brazil have a higher number of cases. India’s total deaths stood at 25,602 the health ministry said.