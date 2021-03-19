India's coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 39,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest in more than three months, as the worst-hit states, such as western industrialised Maharashtra, adopted fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.
The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 154 to 159,370, data from the health ministry showed.
Reporting by Rama Venkat and Neha Arora; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
