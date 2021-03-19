India's coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months

FILE PHOTO: An elderly couple waits for their turn as they sit outside a vaccination room, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New Delhi, India, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 39,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest in more than three months, as the worst-hit states, such as western industrialised Maharashtra, adopted fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.

The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 154 to 159,370, data from the health ministry showed.