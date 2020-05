Migrant workers and their families wait for transport to reach to a railway station to board a train to their home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday requested that a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus be extended to May 31.

The NDMA, that is responsible for setting policy on the lockdown, made its request in a letter to India’s interior ministry, that is expected to issue detailed guidelines on the lockdown later on Sunday.