March 13, 2020 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Inditex to temporarily close stores in areas worst-hit by coronavirus in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex said on Friday it would temporarily close stores in Spain in the areas designated by the government as the worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including Madrid.

An Inditex spokesman said the Spanish group would reduce opening hours in other stores in the country from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spain accounts for about a sixth of group sales at the retailer which also owns the Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear brands. Spain accounts for the fashion retailer’s largest network of stores by far.

