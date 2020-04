A police officer gives a face mask to a resident during large-scale social restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 297 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 5,136, said a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto added that 10 additional deaths were reported, taking the total to 469, while 446 have recovered. More than 36,000 tests have been performed.