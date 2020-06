FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing a protective suit treats a patient in the isolation room for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Persahabatan Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Friday 1,111 new coronavirus infections and 48 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 36,406 and fatalities to 2,048, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 577 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,213.

Indonesia has tested a total of 302,147 people as of Friday.