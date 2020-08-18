Indonesia reports 1,673 new coronavirus infections, 70 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Flag bearers wearing protective masks carry Indonesia's national flag during a ceremony to mark Indonesia's 75th Independence Day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2020. Agus Suparto/Courtesy of Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,673 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 143,043, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data recorded an additional 70 deaths, taking the total to 6,277.