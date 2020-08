FILE PHOTO: Vendors serve a customer at a jewellery shop at the Cikini Gold Center, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,693 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total tally of infections to 128,776, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The data also showed an additional 59 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,824, the highest COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.