FILE PHOTO: An Indonesian Red Cross personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a library of a school after the government eased restrictive measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,761 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total tally to 95,418, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed.

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 89, to bring the total to 4,665, the data showed.