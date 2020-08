FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,877 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 155,412, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.

The data showed an additional 79 deaths, taking total fatalities to 6,759.