FILE PHOTO: A student, wearing a mask and face shield, writes at school amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia July 13, 2020. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,902 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 144,945, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data recorded an additional 69 deaths, taking the total to 6,346.