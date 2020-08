FILE PHOTO: Students wear protective masks are pictured during learning activity at a school amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Padangpanjang, West Sumatera Province, Indonesia August 13, 2020. Picture taken August 13, 2020. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Indonesia on Sunday reported 2,081 cases of the new coronavirus and 79 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from Indonesia’s COVID-19 governmental task force.

The data takes the total number of infections in the world’s fourth-most populous country at least to 139,549 cases.