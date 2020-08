FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker checks the tension of a volunteer during a simulation for coronavirus vaccine clinical trials next week at the Faculty of Medicine at Padjadjaran University amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bandung, Indonesia, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,090 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 151,498, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The number of new deaths reported on Saturday was 94 deaths, taking the total to 6,594, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.