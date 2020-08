FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on a pedestrian bridge, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,098 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 132,816, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data also showed 65 additional deaths, taking the total to 5,968.