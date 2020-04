Healthcare workers take a swab sample of a commuter-train worker during a test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s number of reported cases of the coronavirus has risen by 214 to 9,096, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Monday.

Death rose by 22 to 765 while 1,151 people have recovered, Yurianto said.

More than 59,000 people have been tested in Indonesia.