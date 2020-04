A healthcare worker wearing protective gear walks during a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a stadium in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 218 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 2,956, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

He reported 19 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 240, while 222 people have recovered.