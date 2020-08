FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past a mural depicting garden amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,306 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 160,165, data published on the country’s health ministry website showed.

The data also showed 86 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, taking the total to 6,944.