FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective suit rides a motorbike to the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,307 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast country to 135,123, data from Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The data also showed 53 new deaths, taking the total number to 6,021, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.

(This story refiles to remove extraneous word in first paragraph)