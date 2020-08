FILE PHOTO: Workers paint a mural promoting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) awareness in Jakarta, Indonesia August 11, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar/via Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Saturday reported 2,345 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 137,468, according to data from Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force.

The data showed 50 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,071.