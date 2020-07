FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask rides a motorbike past murals promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an alley of a village in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,381 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total to 104,432, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 74 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking total fatalities to 4,975.