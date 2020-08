FILE PHOTO: A visitor wearing a protective mask looks at art at a shopping centre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jember, East Java Province, Indonesia August 26, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Seno/via Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 2,719 new cases on Thursday, taking the total to 162,884, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The data showed an additional 120 deaths, taking the toll to 7,064.