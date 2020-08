FILE PHOTO: Government workers wearing protective suits carry a mock-up of a coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim on a main road to warn people about the dangers of the disease as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,743 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 174,796, according to data from its health ministry.

The country also added 74 new fatalities on Monday, taking the total number to 7,417, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.