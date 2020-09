A rickshaw taxi passes a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 177,571, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 88 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number to 7,505, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.